Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement





Photos of the vehicles to be auctioned can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The following vehicles are up for auction:

2002 Nissan Xterra (starting bid of $414)

2004 Subaru Outback (starting bid of $114)

1999 Chevrolet Tahoe (starting bid of $100)

2001 Pontiac Montana (starting bid of $100)

1999 Ford Explorer (starting bid of $252)

1999 Dodge Caravan (starting bid of $100)

1999 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)

1996 Honda Accord (starting bid of $100)

More information can be obtained by calling Kelly at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s off at (307) 872-3866.