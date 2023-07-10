Sherriff’s Office to present boat safety classes Wednesday and Thursday

July 10, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will offer two recreational boat safety training classes this week. Basic boating safety classes will be offered on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with an advanced training course scheduled for this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Both classes are free and will be held in the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the training is designed for fishermen and recreational boaters. Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, safety and emergency equipment procedure, state laws, and more.

A federally certified marine law enforcement training instructor from the Sheriff’s Office will lead the classes. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that they may be able to use to receive discounts on their boat insurance.

Registration on information can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.