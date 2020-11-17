Sherril Hart (June 17, 1964 – November 14, 2020)

Sherril Hart, 56, of Green River, WY, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County due to complications from COVID-19.

Sherril was born on June 17, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Donald and Evelyn Adams. In her younger years Sherril could be found playing paper dolls with her younger sister, riding bikes with her older brother, and escaping the teasing of her older sister. She also enjoyed playing tennis, strumming her guitar, and being in nature. She graduated from Bonneville High School and from Ricks College with an associate’s degree.

On August 15, 1985, she married Mike Hart in the Idaho Falls temple. After living in Provo, UT, while Mike finished school and Sherril worked as a secretary, they moved to Green River where they raised four children.

Sherril led a full life with her family at the center. She was happiest when her family was together and made her home into a warm, safe, and welcoming sanctuary. As a mother she had a special ability to lovingly listen and gently guide her children. Sherril attended her children’s school and sporting events throughout the state, often with snacks for the entire team. She proudly supported her husband and children in earning seven college degrees and two of her children in serving religious missions.

Sherril was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings that provided her with opportunities to grow and serve. Sherril had a passion and talent for all things crafts, especially sewing and quilting. Family members, friends, and numerous charities were grateful recipients of her intricate quilts and other hand-made items. Her organizational skills were unparalleled. Sherril worked as the administrative assistant for the local LDS seminary and institute programs for 16 years. She has also worked as a substitute teacher, bookkeeper, and child care giver.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Hart of Green River, WY; her children, Brandon (Johana) Hart of Santaquin, UT, Melissa (Tyler) Tippetts of Lehi, UT, Justin Hart of Green River, WY, and Aubrey Hart of Logan, UT; her parents Donald and Evelyn Adams; her siblings, Richard (Lainie) Adams, Karen (Tony) Harris, and Carmen (Darren) Blaney; and her 3 grandsons, Zachary Hart, Alexander Hart, and Samuel Tippetts.

Due to COVID-19, private family viewing and funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, at their church building with Bishop Mike Nelson officiating.

Family, friends, and associates are welcome to view the funeral at 2:00 pm, which will be streamed live via https://youtu.be/81v1il3CxY.

Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River for family members.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.