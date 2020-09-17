Shining bright during hard times – Gretchen Baldwin

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING, (September 17, 2020) — Gretchen Baldwin was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May of 2020. It began with health issues in March of 2020. By early May 2020, her doctors broke the news. She had cancer.

“I tried to stay positive. You won’t get through it if you have a negative attitude. I have my good days and bad days, but I tell myself, I’m gonna get through it. You have no choice, you either fight it or you don’t.” Gretchen stated.

After her diagnosis, Gretchen began chemo. “With chemo, I have treatments every two weeks at the Huntsman Center in Utah,” Gretchen said. “A typical day for me is dealing with my symptoms, and staying away from the public since we’re in a pandemic and I don’t want to get sick.”

“My symptoms can be pretty rough but I just try to push through and I have a lot of support from my fiance. I mean, I get sick, I feel nauseous, I’ve lost my hair. Really losing my hair wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. I can always wear a hat or whatever and it doesn’t bother me like I thought it would.” Gretchen said. “The symptom or side effect that bothers me the most is the neuropathy. I have neuropathy pretty bad and it makes me feel scared to be alone because I can’t open things or I worry if something were to happen and I’d be home alone. I struggle because I’ve lost a lot of my strength and so I’ve lost a lot of my independence through that.”

To everyone who has supported Gretchen though this journey, she is extremely grateful.

Her advice for those who are going through cancer – “Reach out because you’ll never know who can help. So many people have reached out to offer support, prayers, and everyone has done so much for me. I am so thankful for everyone who has raised money, supported me, and prayed for me.”

Gretchen has three treatments left and will do her final treatment on October 5, 2020. Not too long after, she will find out if she is in remission.