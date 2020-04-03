Shirley Wissel (July 7, 1938 – April 2, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — Shirley Wissel, 81, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 58 years and is a former resident of Colorado.

Shirley was born on July 7, 1938, in Eads, Colorado, the daughter of George Franklin Bickel and Lucille Vivian Holcomb.

She attended schools in Eads, Colorado and was a 1956 graduate of Eads High School.

Shirley married Raymond Ward Wissel on August 14, 1955, in Eads, Colorado.



She loved to bowl and she did so for many years. Shirley was a city champ bowler for one year.

Mrs. Wissel enjoyed sewing, working on dollhouses and had many dolls.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Wissel of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Scott Wissel and wife Mary of Rock Springs; three daughters, Connie Koritnik of Rock Springs, Brenda Kruljac of Rock Springs, Melissa Sherman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one brother, Ronald Bickel and wife Nadine of Keller, Texas; two sisters, Marteal Johnson of Grand Junction, Colorado, Darlene Hammer of Sublette, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Chris Koritnik and wife Lacy, Lori Koritnik, Brett Kruljac, Jason Kruljac, Colton Booth, Lee VanLe, Damon Macy, Lauren Wissel, Mikele Wissel, Jillian Wissel, Marshall Wissel, 11 great-grandchildren, Precious, Basia, Adonis, Seanna, Cash, Oaklei, Letti, Emary, Scottlynn, Jonah, Lilly, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wissel was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters.

Cremation will take place.