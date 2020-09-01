Shoal Creek and Lone Star Fire updates: September 1, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — The last report on the Shoal Creek Fire near Cliff Creek and the Hoback Canyon listed the fire size at 25 acres with seven engines, one helicopter, one water tender, and various firefighters from the Bridger-Teton and Sublette County Unified Fire departments on scene. The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon.

The Lone Star Fire burning just south of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park was still listed at 960 acres as of the last report on Monday. Forty-nine firefighters were on station. The Grand Loop Road and day-use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are currently open.