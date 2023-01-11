Shorthanded Pokes drop contest in Utah/Cowgirls play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

January 11, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboys, playing with only eight scholarship players, fell 83-63 at Utah State Tuesday night. The Pokes were without the services of leading scorer Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel, amongst other key contributors.



“This was probably an accumulation of a lot of things,” UW Head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you have seven or eight guys available to start the game, and then Jake (Kyman) got back spasms and couldn’t continue, it makes it tough. And then we were playing a really good team in a tough environment.”

The loss was the Poke’s sixth straight and dropped their Mountain West Conference mark to 0-4 (5-11 overall). Wyoming is the only team without a conference win. Utah State improved to 3-1 in the conference (14-3 overall).

The Cowboys trailed 40-26 at the first half break.

UW would cut the lead to 42-34 on a Hunter Maldonado jumper shot with 18:14 to play, but Utah State would go on a 7-0 run to put the lead to 49-34 less than two minutes later. However, the Cowboys would get no closer.

Maldonado led Wyoming with 20 points. Jeremiah Oden added 13 points, with Ethan Anderson and Xavier Dusell each scoring 10 points.

The Cowboys return home for a Saturday night game against Boise State (2-1 in the MW/12-4 overall). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. with tipoff at 9 p.m.

Cowgirls Travel to Air Force

The Wyoming Cowgirls open a three-game road trip tonight in Colorado Springs with a contest against Air Force. The Cowgirls currently stand at 2-1 in the Mountain West (9-5 overall), while Air Force is 2-2 (7-9 overall).

The Cowgirl have won three of their last four games, including last Saturday’s 78-69 home win over New Mexico.

Tonight’s contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30.