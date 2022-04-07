Shot Laramie County Sheriff Deputy released from hospital

April 7, 2022 — That Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and wounded in an incident in Cheyenne last Saturday afternoon has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home. According to a press release from Captain Larry James of the Laramie County Sheriff’s office, the deputy’s recovery period is expected to be several months.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne, was killed in the shooting incident, which started as a slow-speed pursuit in the Cheyenne area.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the case.