Shot Laramie County Sheriff Deputy released from hospital

0
2

April 7, 2022 — That Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and wounded in an incident in Cheyenne last Saturday afternoon has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home. According to a press release from Captain Larry James of the Laramie County Sheriff’s office, the deputy’s recovery period is expected to be several months.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne, was killed in the shooting incident, which started as a slow-speed pursuit in the Cheyenne area.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the case.

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

Advertisement 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR