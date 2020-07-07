Shots fired at WHP during Sunday vehicle pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sunday, July 5, after one of their officers attempted to stop the vehicle on I-25 near Cheyenne.

The report stated during the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle traveled on the wrong side of I-25 in an attempt to elude troopers. The report also said, “During the chase, a firearm was displayed to the trooper, and shots were fired”. The incident ended after a trooper successfully deflated the suspect’s tires by using stop sticks around milepost 17 on Interstate 25.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not identified in the report. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

No law enforcement officers, or those arrested, were injured. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead over the case.