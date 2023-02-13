Show your GRHS spirit this week for Make-A-Wish

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The annual Make-A-Wish competition will be starting for both Green River and Rock Springs this week. Activities will begin Wednesday. Here is a list of all the ways the community can get involved, along with the students and staff. After-hour activities are open to the community and can also participate in. So get out there and support your school!

Wednesday, February 15:

GR Bowling Center 3-8 p.m. A percentage of bowling goes to MAW



Thursday, February 16:

McWish night 5-8 p.m. Green River McDonalds 15% of all Sales go to MAW

GRHS Basketball Vs. Evanston Girls at 6 p.m. & Boys at 7:30 p.m. Theme: Neon



Friday, February 17:

Green River’s Got Talent 7-9 p.m. GRHS auditorium $10 entry fee for a single contestant $15 entry fee for a group $5 to spectate



Saturday, February 18:

Escape Room 12-5 p.m. Green River County Library $5 per person per escape room 2 separate escape rooms: Harry Potter & Alice and wonderland (First come first serve)



Monday, February 20:

Music Bingo 6-9 p.m. GRHS Commons $5 dollars per board Themes: 2000’s Hits and Disney Favorites



Tuesday, February 21:

Stellars Coffee (6-4) and Ice Cream Shop (2-8) 10% of sales and all tips go to MAW

Student Staff Basketball Game 7:30 p.m. $5 entry fee Pay to change the game



Wednesday, February 22:

GG’s Playland @ 3-6 p.m. $9 per child / $1 per adult Neon night!

Dodgeball @ 7:30 p.m. GRHS Gym Team of 6 $30

Henna @ 7-9 p.m. GRHS Commons $10 hand/arm design



Thursday, February 23:

Make A Wish Basketball Game 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Rock Springs High School Make A Wish winner announced between games



Many of the other schools within the district are also showing spirit with other fun and different activities. All the elementary schools will show spirit with individual school day themes as well at the Sweetwater County Child Development Center, Kids and Co., and Happy Heros.

The winner of the Make-A-Wish competition will be on Feb. 23, 2023, during the Green River and Rock Springs High School basketball games in Rock Springs. Last year, Rock Springs High School won. Rock Springs won by raising a total of $25,670.68 and Green River was close behind, raising a total of $24,947.26.