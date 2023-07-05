Shrine Circus is coming to town this Friday

Shrine Circus

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Shrine Circus is coming back to town, a fun event by Jordan’s World Circus and presented by the Shrine Circus Club of Sweetwater County.

Two performances will be held Friday, July 7, 2023. The first performance will be held at 2 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. These performances will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex in the indoor arena area. Adult tickets are $10 and free tickets were sent out from the schools for kids to get in free. All proceeds from the event benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. The local Shrine Club assists with travel expenses for travel to the hospital.