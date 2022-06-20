Shrine Circus will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Shrine Circus is coming back to town. Presented by the Shrine Club of Sweetwater County, two performances will be held tomorrow, June 21. The first performance will be held at 2 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. These performances will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex in the indoor arena area. Adult tickets are $10 and kids get in free. All proceeds from the event benefit the Shriners Children Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local Shrine Club assists with travel expenses for travel to the hospital.