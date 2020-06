ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — The Rock Springs Shrine Club begin selling their 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions this morning at 9 a.m. at the Rock Springs Honda Toyota parking lot on Center Street.

The cost of each bag of sweet onions is $15 and will be sold on a first-come basis.

The yearly sales fundraiser helps with local Shrine Club projects including the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah.