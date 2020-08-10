Side-scan sonar expert to assist in search for missing child

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY (August 10, 2020) – After a Monday morning search of the water with negative results by their Marine Unit, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon announced that they are bringing in an expert in side-scan sonar from Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue team.

Advertisement

“We have now canvassed the entire area by air, boat, vehicle, and on foot over the last two days,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.

“Our dive team is resupplying today after two days on the water, and we are meeting early tomorrow morning with everyone involved to coordinate continued search efforts.”

Mower cautioned against private search groups crowding the area, especially near the cliffs.

Advertisement

“We appreciate everyone’s intentions and efforts, but we generally discourage people from taking matters into their own hands. We would hate for some other accident to occur or someone else to get hurt. We are also bringing in a lot of different people and equipment, so it’s important that our team has the room needed to safely operate that equipment.”

Mower added, “We’re incredibly sensitive to just how tragic this entire situation is for everyone involved. Our hearts hurt for this family. We are and will continue to do everything we possibly can to locate this child.”