Sign up for Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition’s free QPR suicide prevention class

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 6, 2024 — What would you do if you thought that someone in your life was considering suicide? Would you know how to spot the warning signs? What to ask them? What to do if they answer yes, that they are thinking about ending their life?

Our free QPR Gatekeeper training provides answers to these questions. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, which are the steps used to help someone at risk for suicide stay alive and get professional help. No matter your occupation or background, you can become a QPR gatekeeper and save lives.

WHERE: Room 3650 At Western Wyoming Community College (enter by the tennis courts and go upstairs to the third floor)

WHEN: Tuesday, February 13, 5:30-6:30 PM

HOW: CLICK HERE and fill out the brief form to register. If you are unable to register online, please call or email us using the information below to let us know you’ll be attending.

As a QPR-trained Gatekeeper, you will be able to:

Recognize the warning signs of suicide and ask the person about them

Know how to offer hope and persuade the person to stay alive

Know how to refer the person to professional help

If you would like to learn more about the QPR Institute, CLICK HERE. If you want to know more about this training, please contact the Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition by calling (307) 352-6677 and asking for prevention or emailing us at [email protected].