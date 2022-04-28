Simplot donation to Kari’s Access Awards

Shown (L to R) Lori Pitts, Kelly Brink, Marko Rubich (with Simplot), and Larry Fusselman, founder of Kari’s Access Awards.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The J.R. Simplot Company recently donated $1,000 to Kari’s Access Awards, according to Larry Lusselman (founder of Kari’s Access Awards).

Simplot is committed to supporting the communities where we are located, engaging with community programs that make a real and long-term difference to individuals, communities, and the environment. Through our core value, Passion for People, we strive to enrich society through the support of the arts, business, community education, and youth. We are proud to support the enhanced learning and personal growth offered to local students through Kari’s Access Awards.

Kari’s Access Awards is an Endowment Fund, within the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation, and was established in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman, a former student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School. The Fund’s focus is on helping individual School District #1 students (K thru 12) access non-traditional scholarships that give students the opportunity to participate in outside activities that will enhance learning and personal growth. Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student “One Child At A Time”! Kari’s Access Awards has been gifted to more than 450 students of Sweetwater County School District #1.