Simplot is Hiring: Safety Specialist in Rock Springs

Summary

This role works under general supervision. Follows established procedures. Work is reviewed for soundness of technical judgment and overall adequacy. Develops, implements, and evaluates phases of programs and procedures to assure personnel and facility safety.

Key Responsibilities

Works with internal personnel in integrating programs. Measures and documents compliance programs/efforts.

Develops and implements phases of programs and record-keeping systems to track and evaluate personnel injury and illness experience. Participates in monitoring and controlling the company’s safety standards in accordance with OSHA and State regulations.

Conducts trend analysis, audits, accident investigations, and site inspections of operational procedures, facility design, equipment, and materials. Analyzes data in compliance with current regulations and makes appropriate recommendations to prevent new or recurring accidents.

Develops and conducts phases of employee training, emergency preparedness, and quality assurance programs. Evaluates and approves routine material and equipment requisition, new and modified processes, and non-routine work.

May provide leadership to less experienced specialists and to technicians through work assignments, monitoring schedules, and resolving problems.

Typical Education – Bachelor’s Degree (B.A. or B.S.) from 4 year college or university

Relevant Experience – 3+ years related experience and/or training

Industrial Hygiene Experience preferred

Required Certifications – Possess or is willing to pursue: Board of Certified Safety Professionals

Occupational Health & Safety Technologist (OHST) or Associate Safety Professional/Certified Safety Professional (ASP/CSP).

Travel Required: Less than 10%

