Single vehicle accident take the life of a Wyoming man

(October 22, 2020) – A single-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 36 in Washakie County near Ten Sleep has taken the life of a Wyoming resident. The deceased has been identified as James Beck, age 56.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report states the accident is believed to have occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Beck was the driver of the Ford F-250 pickup that exited the road and eventually fell into a deep gulley. Beck died of fatal injuries received in the accident.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a factor. Wyoming’s Highway Death toll for 2020 is listed at 109 for 2020.