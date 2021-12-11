Single-vehicle crash in the area of Desert Boulevard in Rock Springs

Photo from Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 11, 2021) — According to Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook Page, “In the early morning hours of December 11, 2021, The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Desert Boulevard.

Through the investigation, it was found that the vehicle had left the road, destroyed a gas line, and then crashed into a home. Dominion Energy had to respond to repair the gas line. The driver was identified as 19 year old, Tanner Malicoate. Malicoate suffered injuries that were treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Alcohol is being investigated as a causative factor in the crash and the case is still under investigation. The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.