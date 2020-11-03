Six more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING (November 3, 2020) — Six more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

An older adult Converse County woman died within the last week. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died last month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Platte County man died last month. The man was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died within the last week. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Teton County man died last month. The man was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 93 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed, 12,399 lab-confirmed cases and 2,108 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.