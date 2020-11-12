Six more days to sign up for two COVID-19 business relief programs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – Governor Mark Gordon has allocated remaining federal CARES Act funding to help Wyoming businesses and nonprofits with ongoing COVID-19 related losses and expenses.

The Wyoming Business Council is finalizing two new funds for the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, the Agriculture Fund and the Endurance Fund. Both funds will open on Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.

“The effects of COVID-19 haven’t disappeared from our communities and businesses,” Governor Gordon said. “There are impacts still being felt by business owners, nonprofit organizations, and agriculture producers. Right from the start we worked with the Legislature to pace our programs so that they would reach each sector as the needs became clear. The Business Council will distribute these federal funds where they’re needed to help continue our economic recovery.”

The Agriculture Fund has $90 million reserved to support Wyoming farmers and ranchers who have experienced business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards up to $250,000 are available for Wyoming agricultural producers who were established on or before March 13, 2020.

The Endurance Fund will have at least $24 million set aside for businesses and nonprofits to cover COVID-19 related losses and expenses. Money available in this fund may increase as unused CARES Act dollars from other programs may be diverted into it. Awards up to $250,000 will be available for all affected Wyoming businesses. Eligible nonprofits in Wyoming include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(12) and 501(c)(19) with no more than 50 percent of time spent on lobbying.

“These two funds serve important purposes as we near the deadline of the current CARES Act funding,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “First, because of the seasonality of agriculture production, this $90 million relief fund allows farmers and ranchers to better capture 2020 losses and expenses related to the pandemic. Second, many Wyoming businesses and nonprofits are not out of the woods yet, and this opportunity for another round of funding will help with the losses businesses have continued to endure.”

Eligible entities can apply one time per fund and recipients of previous Business Relief Program awards (Interruption, Relief and Mitigation funds) may apply for the two new funds if they have eligible losses or expenses since their previous application dates.

The Business Council will hold informational webinars for interested applicants on Oct. 28, 29 and 30, and Nov. 2. Details on the new funds and webinar registration links are available at wyobizrelief.org.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAMS

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which have all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which open Nov. 2, 2020.

For more information about the Business Relief Program, please contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or [email protected]