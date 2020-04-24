Six new COVID-19 cases reported in three Wyoming counties Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Wyoming’s lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by six new cases Thursday to now number 332, that according to the latest figures posted by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH is also reporting 121 probable cases in the state.

Advertisement

Thursday’s new cases were reported in Fremont County (2), Natrona County (1) and Laramie County (3). Laramie County’s state leading total is now 81 confirmed cases. Sweetwater County’s confirmed case count is still 10 with six probable cases.

Four more recovered cases were reported Thursday by the WDH bringing the state’s total to 279. As of Wednesday night, 7,764 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday night: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (10, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (53, +2), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (81, +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (63, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Crook (1), Fremont (6), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (36), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (30), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).