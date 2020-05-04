Six new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Sunday, three in Fremont County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — Six more confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. All six were in Wyoming counties with the three largest totals of reported cases of the disease.

Advertisement

Fremont County reported three new cases Sunday to bring their total to 122. Laramie County added two confirmed cases to move up to 101 cases. Teton County had a single case reported Sunday for their total to now stand at 67. Sweetwater County is still reporting a total of 11 cases.

Wyoming’s total number of lab confirmed cases is now at 435, with 151 probable cases. Statewide recoveries held steady from Saturday’s count at 391. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (122, +3), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (101, +2), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (67, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (53), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).