Sixteen Individuals Seeking Vacant Board Of Commissioners Seat

Rock Spring, WY (6/7/19) – The list of Republicans who have applied for the vacant Sweetwater Board of Commissioners seat stands at sixteen. On Saturday, the list will be narrowed down to three. Those three names will then be submitted to the current Commissioners on Monday, June 10. The Commissioners will then have 20 days to make their one choice.

Names of Those Who Have Applied

Here is a list of those who a have applied for consideration: Sherry Bushman (Green River), Bill Taliaferro (Rock Springs), Island Richards (North Rock Springs), John Henning (Rock Springs), Lester Mauch (Rock Springs), Ted Barney (Green River), Mary Thoman (Green River), Ralph Obray (Green River), Tim Savage (Rock Springs), Gary Killpack (Green River), Terrance Andrews (Green River), Allan Jarnagin (Jamestown), John Kolb (Rock Springs), Luz Rossy (Rock Springs), Lauren Schoenfeld (Rock Springs), and R.Cody Bramwell (Green River).

History

Back on May 21, 2019, the Sweetwater Board of Commissioners officially announced a vacancy on the Commission as a result of the May 2, 2019 death of Commissioner Don Van Matre.

Since Van Matre served on the board as a Republican, the Board, through Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney, John DeLeon, send a letter to the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee (SWCRCC) advising them of the vacancy. At that point, the SWCRCC had 20-days to submit three names to the Commissioners.

Saturday Meeting To Chose Three Names

A public meeting will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at the Best Western Outlaw Inn concerning the three names to be submitted. A candidate/Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen Meet and Greet will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Around noon, candidates will be allowed to deliver short opening statements.

The choosing of the three candidates will be done by Republican Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen.