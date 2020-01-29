Skier bitten by coyote while skiing in Yellowstone Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — A 43-year-old woman cross-country skiing near Canyon Village in Yellowstone Park received wounds to her head and arm when a coyote attacked her. Park Rangers were able to locate and kill the animal. The coyote is now being tested for rabies according to park officials.

According to a press for Yellowstone National Park, the attack happened Tuesday around 9:50 a.m. on the Grand Loop Road near South Rim Drive.

Witnesses took the unidentified woman to the Canyon Visitor Education Center, where rangers provided initial treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm, the release said. She was then transported to Mammoth Hot Springs by over-snow vehicle, and then she continued on to a medical facility.

After the incident park staff temporarily closed the road, then identified and killed the coyote and sent it for tests.

“Encounters like these are rare, but they can happen. We suspect this coyote may have been starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth. Its young age likely led to its poor condition and irregular behavior,” said Yellowstone wildlife biologist Doug Smith.