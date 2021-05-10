SkyWest to restore United Airlines service to pre-pandemic service levels

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2021) — As more travelers continue to return to the skies, SkyWest Airlines is restoring twice daily United Airlines service to Denver International Airport on May 27th. With the resumption of twice daily service from Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, all temporarily paused routes at RKS due to COVID-19 have returned.

“This is great news for our entire region,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “We are grateful for our partnership with SkyWest Airlines and the Wyoming Department of Transportation that has allowed air service to remain in place throughout the pandemic. This partnership allowed for rapid adjustments to flight schedules as passenger numbers plummeted to record lows in 2020 and is allowing for the proactive resumption of service as our customers return to the skies.”

The announcement of the resumption of service coincides with RKS seeing an increasing number of daily passengers both at RKS and across the domestic air transportation system. “We are ready to offer our customers an easy, convenient, and safe travel experience as they resume travel wherever and whenever they are ready.”

In addition to the return of pre-pandemic air service levels, United Airlines has also introduced new lower fares to dozens of destinations from coast-to-coast. Travelers can find the latest fare and schedule details by visiting www.united.com or downloading the United Airlines Mobile App.

As travelers are ready to return to the skies, United Airlines provides resources needed to help travelers understand requirements for travel, preflight testing resources and more, all making travel easier to manage. Customers can visit United Airline’s Travel-Ready Center to get started.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has taken numerous steps to ensure a safe trip for customers. More information regarding the airport’s efforts to keep you safe can be found online at www.flyrks.com.