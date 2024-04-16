Slaughter to rock Wyoming’s Big Show

Submitted photo

April 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater Events Complex announced Wyoming’s Big Show concert number two this morning. Rock veterans Slaughter will perform on the Big Show concert stage on Wednesday, July 31. The concert will start at 8:30 p.m. Little America and Wyoming Rents sponsor the concert, which is supported by Explore Rock Springs & Green River.

Formed in 1988, Slaughter’s first album, Stick It to Ya, was released in 1990. The album featured the band’s first single, “Up All Night,” and their follow-up hit single, “Fly to Angles.” Their second album, “The Wild Life,” hit stores in 1992 and was their highest charted album on the Billboard charts at #8. Three other albums have followed.

For the past decade, Slaughter has toured casinos, fairs, festivals, and biker rallies across the United States and festival shows in Sweden, Japan, Mexico & Germany.

Yesterday, the Events Complex announced that county singer Chayce Beckham would open the Big Show Concert Series on Tuesday, July 30.