Sleeping Giant Ski Area will be ceasing winter operations after this season

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — Sleeping Giant Ski Area, located in northwest Wyoming, will cease operations due to financial problems.
A press release posted the ski area’s Facebook page stated, It is with tremendous sadness and sorrow that the board of directors for Yellowstone Recreations Foundation aka Sleeping Giant announces the suspension of winter operations beginning 2020-2021. Sleeping Giant will continue operating through the rest of the current ski/snowboard season. The support from the community has been remarkable, however the number of skiers and snowboarders we currently attract does not make winter operations financially feasible as we run a deficit of over $200,000 per year. The decision is agonizing but necessary.
Due to a much lower operating cost, the summer Zipline operation will continue beginning June 15.
