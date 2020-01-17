SLIB puts their approval on First Security Bank building phase 1 rehab project

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — On Thursday, the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) put their approval on a $2,917,701 Community Development Readiness grant for the City of Rock Springs for phase I rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 South Main Street in Rock Springs.

The SLBI approval was the final step in the grant process for the helping to bring life back to the vacant building the City of Rock Springs acquired in 2011 in order to preserve it.

A post on the Wyoming Business Council Facebook page read: Congrats to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on the approval of funds to restore the First Security Bank building, a community anchor that has stood empty for many years in the heart of their downtown.

Grant funds will be used to remove and dismantle old systems and asbestos; for footing repairs and seismic upgrades to support structural deterioration; for roofing to immediately secure the building from further damage from weather and outside elements; to install modern utilities including HVAC and fire suppression system upgrades; for installation of windows, doors and perimeter access/egress; and to prepare the building footprint and future access for ADA compliance and elevator shaft for installation of an elevator in future phases.

The total project cost for Phase I is $3,241,890. The City of Rock Springs is providing a cash match of $250,000 and an in-kind amount of $74,189 for the donated property located at 502 South Main Street to provide access and easement to the building property for foundation and structural work and installation of an elevator shaft.