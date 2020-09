Darrian Mechling

Jayce Flaten

Freshman 

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — Nominated because Jayce brightens every room he is in with his big smile and fun personality. Sweet and compassionate to those around him.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I don’t know yet.

Who is better, Batman or Superman? Batman.

Who do you look up to? My Uncle Erik.

Does pineapple go on pizza? No!

Favorite teacher? Miss Hooten