Darrian Mechling

Susan Carey

Kindergarten 

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — Nominated because she is always kind, and she loves her siblings.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Ballerina or a Principal.

Who is better, Batman or Superman? Batman.

Who do you look up to? Her mamma.

Does pineapple go on pizza? Sometimes.

Favorite teacher? Mrs. Kramer.