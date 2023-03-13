Smart911: Helping them, help you

Smart911 Website

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Combined Communications Joint Powers Board has implemented a system to help their operators relay information to emergency personnel quicker than ever. With Smart911 profiles, information that user’s enter will quickly advance to the operators’ screens as soon as you call. This information then gets directly told to emergency responders so they can better assist you upon arrival.

With a simple setup, Smart911 users are able to insert as much personal information as they desire. Information users can input are medical conditions, current medications, place of residency, birthdate, emergency contacts, and more. With this information added, emergency responders are able to actively assist you in the state of emergency with your medical history in mind.

Different phones and some carriers across the United States provide little to no information when the user calls 9-1-1. With this in mind, Smart911 pulls up the user’s profile within seconds of the call providing personal information about the caller. In some emergency cases, users may be panicked or unable to speak. This program allows operators to visually see the user’s information without the need to ask further questions, all while sending emergency responders their way.

Smart911 is free to users, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and secured and powered by Norton, and Verisign. According to the Smart911 website, “Smart911 utilizes the highest standards in physical and computer security technologies and conducts regular audits to ensure all information held in Smart911 is kept secure, and only made available to 9-1-1 and emergency responders who are responding to or planning for emergencies. It’s our business to protect your information and ensure it gets to the people that need it when they need it”.

The only time operators or other individuals can see the user’s information is when they make a call to 9-1-1. While not all municipalities within the United States have this program set up within their departments, all are encouraged to set up their profiles in case they come in contact with an emergency in an area that has this program.

Smart911 profiles can be created here.