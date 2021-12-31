Smart-911 program saves lives

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — Smart-911 is a free service that provides information to dispatch operators when a person makes a 911 call.

When a person with a Smart-911 profile calls 911 from any phone registered with their profile, 911 operators will have their information at the time the 911 call is made. It will also help to locate the person with the device in an emergency.

Those with a Smart-911 profile can also text 911, and the operator can correspond through text messages with the caller. This feature can be especially valuable in Wyoming, where remote areas are relatively common. In such instances, text messages normally go through easier than phone calls.

Rick Hawkins, Executive Director at Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, relates how the text feature helped someone who was in grave danger.

“We were able to track the person who couldn’t provide verbal information because she was with an abusive person, traveling in a car,” said Hawkins. “We were able to track them along the highway, and as they got closer to where there were law enforcement folks available, they were able to make a stop, and it was a good outcome.”

Interested persons can create a profile at the Smart-911 website.

Signing up with Smart-911 provides first responders with invaluable information. Interested persons may also sign up to receive emergency notices and weather alerts.