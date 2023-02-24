Smith advances to girls wrestling finals/Boys begin tournament today

Rock Springs Tigers wrestler Maggie Smith (seated middle)

February 24, 2023 — The first day of the first-ever Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Championships is in books. The tournament in Casper will have its Championship Finals tonight, with Rock Springs High School senior Maggie Smith wrestling for the title in the 190-pound weight class. Smith, the only area wrestler to go undefeated Thursday, will face off against Gracin Goff of Cheyenne East.

In the team standings, Rock Springs is in 17th place in the 43-team field. Green River is in 21st place, Lyman 23rd, and Mountain View 37th. Star Valley is the first-day leader, with Pinedale second.

Area wrestler wrestling today in the Consolation Semi-Finals

100 Pounds – Jayleigh Wright (GR)

110 Pounds – Rhaychel Cole (Lyman)

120 Pounds – Zella Maez (GR)

125 Pounds – Lilly Harris (GR)

170 Pounds – Hali Wilt (RS)

Boys State Wrestling Meet to Begin Today

Area boys wrestling teams will begin competition today in the 4A and 3A state tournaments. Rock Springs will compete in the 4A meet, with Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View in the 3A tournament.

Preliminary rounds will begin today, with the Championship Final occurring Saturday evening.

Natrona County is the defending 4A champion, with Star Valley the defending 3A champ.