Smoke from the new Lone Star Fire temporarily closes road in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, (August 23, 2020) — A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m. about 3 miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

Resources have been ordered, however, The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. The road remains closed at this time.

Additional closures include:

Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3 Lone Star Geyser Trail



As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful. Staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high. Wyo4News will update the story as more information becomes available.