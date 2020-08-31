Smoky Hollow Fire burning between Wyoming, Idaho

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

JACKSON, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) – The Smoky Hollow Fire was reported on Sunday, August 30, and is burning on the border of the Bridger-Teton National Forest and Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

It is located on a ridge top approximately six miles southwest of Wilson, Wyoming, just above Mosquito Creek in Teton County, Wyoming. The fire is approximately 17-acres and burning in timber and dead and fallen trees. The fire is creeping and smoldering with occasional single-tree torching that can be seen from Jackson, Wyoming.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are 15 firefighters suppressing the fire, including Engine 441 from the Bridger-Teton National Forest. An additional hand crew and helicopters were ordered to help suppress the fire.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain with an estimated 50 percent slope. The fire is still at 0 percent containment, but with the cooler temperatures and forecasted weather the firefighters are expecting to make progress on the fire today. No structures are threatened.

The public is asked to stay out of the immediate area so firefighters can perform their suppression activities safely. Areas to avoid include the 050 trail, the 054 trail, and Forest Service Road 30975 road on the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Mosquito Creek.

For more information, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/BridgerTetonNF, or Twitter at twitter.com/BridgerTetonNF.