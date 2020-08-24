Smoky skies again today with possible improvement on the way

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — The National Weather Service has issued another area Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke. The Alert is scheduled for now until 3 p.m. for all of the western and central portions of Wyoming.

The heavy smoke is from wildfires in California, Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon. Weather officials are also advising that smoky conditions may persist overnight until upper-level weather patterns allow for a gradual improvement in conditions throughout the day today.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects.

Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.