Smore’s, Snowmen, and Strolling: A snowman spectacle in Downtown Rock Springs returns Friday, January 5th

The Snowman Stroll itself will begin on January 8th as people stroll around and discover the locations of all 18 life-sized snowmen crafted by talented Wyoming artists scattered throughout Downtown Rock Springs.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 4, 2024 — This Friday, January 5th, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center and Sweetwater Travel and Tourism Board, will be hosting the Opening Reception and unveiling at Bunning Hall at 603 S Main Street, for their third Annual Snowman Stroll of 2024, where you can enjoy a sweet snack, warm drink, or refreshing cocktail.

According to the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page, “Attendees will have the opportunity to admire both new and familiar snowmen while also getting to meet some of the talented artists behind the creations.”

The Snowman Stroll itself will begin on January 8th as people stroll around and discover the locations of all 18 life-sized snowmen crafted by talented Wyoming artists scattered throughout Downtown Rock Springs. The Stroll will continue until February 29, 2024.

Last year’s snowmen have made their return to the URA office as they prepare for this winter’s Snowman Stroll.

One addition to the Snowman Stroll this year will be the new “S’mores Saturdays,” sponsored by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism. These “S’mores Saturdays” are scheduled for January 13, 27, February 10, and 24 in Bank Court, running from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.