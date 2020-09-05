Snow, cold temperatures forecast for Sweetwater County Monday, September 7

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 5, 2020) — Many people know snow is expected to hit Sweetwater County on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. With that, the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding the snowfall expected, along with the strong drop in temperatures.

The statement says, “A very strong cold front will pull south into northwest areas Monday and then pull southward across the entire area Monday evening ushering in much colder temperatures. There look to be light amounts of snow in the mountains and even a little in the lower elevations.”

The statement continued saying, “People recreating on this holiday weekend need to be

prepared for a sudden change to cold and wet conditions.”

