Snow expected in Sweetwater County next week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Snow is expected to hit Sweetwater County beginning the night of Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

The seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, is saying snow showers are possible after 3 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Snow is also expected in the forecast for both Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9.

