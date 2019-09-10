Snow Is In The Forecast Tonight And Tomorrow For Surrounding Higher Elevations

Rock Springs, WY (9/10/19) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton has issued statements concerning the first accumulating snow of the season expected for late tonight in Sublette, Fremont and Lincoln counties.

A potent early fall storm will deliver significant amounts of precipitation to those areas today through Wednesday night. The rain is expected to turn to snow late tonight above 8000 feet and continue Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

In Sublette and Fremont counties, one to three inches above 8,000 feet, except 4 to 10 inches above 10,000 feet.

In Lincoln County, one to three inches of snow above 8,000 feet in the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

The NWS is advising that hikers and campers should prepare for winter conditions in those areas.

While the local Rock Springs and Green River forecast does not currently have the word snow in the forecast, the NWS is calling for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and Wednesday. Tonight’s low at 44, but lows in the mid to upper 30’s Wednesday and Thursday night.