Snow on the way Thursday with some accumulation expected

Advertisement

(December 16, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow to hit the area Thursday afternoon and night. The forecast states the snow could be moderate at times. Snow amounts could be one to three inches.

Advertisement

Affected areas include Sweetwater County, Southern Lincoln County, including Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, Kemmerer, and Cokeville.

Roads will be slick and snow-covered at times, with visibility reduced, at times, to under a quarter-mile. This includes Interstate 80 and other area roads.