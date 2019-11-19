Snow on the way with Winter Weather Advisories/Warnings issued for Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 19, 2019) – The Rock Springs/Green River area is expecting two to five inches of snow accumulation from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. In addition, forecasters are calling for east northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could also gust as high as 41 mph.

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Eastern Sweetwater County, including Wamsutter for Wednesday at 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Snow expected is expected with four to six inches of accumulation possible. Wind will also be gusting as high as 40 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions with patchy blowing snow

which could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late tonight through Thursday morning for Southern Wind River Mountains East, including South Pass, Lander Foothills, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Casper Mountain.

Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations of three to eight inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.