Snow showers and gusty winds could slow down your travel plans today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 19, 2019) – The Sweetwater County area is expecting a 60% to 70% chance of snow shower activity today and tonight. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Riverton and are saying accumulations tonight should be less than one inch but gusting winds to 30 mph possibly could some visibility problems for area drivers.

For those traveling, here are some weather alerts that have been posted.

A strong cold front with some snow and blowing snow late this afternoon and tonight for Sweetwater County.



A strong cold front will push east across Sweetwater County late this afternoon and evening. A period of snow with accumulations generally an inch or less. Strong west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph in wake of this cold front.

Blizzard Warning for parts of Albany and Carbon County in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Sunday.



Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

Where: Interstate 80 between mile markers 235 and 280 to include Arlington and Elk Mountain. Upper North Platte River Basin to include Saratoga.

Winter Weather Advisory for Kemmerer and South Lincoln County from 3:00 p.m. today to noon Sunday.

Periods of snow with the heaviest snow expected late this afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches are expected. Strong winds are also expected between 25 and 35 mph with some gusts near 50 mph. This will result in areas of

blowing snow and severely reduced visibility.

Where: South Lincoln County.