Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) –¬†Snow storms are expected to impact travel along I-80, I-25, and I-90 the next few days.

The storm will be moving west to east across the state Wednesday, through the evening.

Expect blowing snow with reduced or poor visibility, along with slick roads and black ice increasing by late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

This forecast is valid through 11 A.M. on Thursday, February 4.