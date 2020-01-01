Snow/Wind Weather Advisories issued for Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 1, 2020) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a special weather statement for parts of Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

Strong gusty winds and light to moderate snow is forecast to occur through New Year’s Day. Snow will be moderate at times with accumulations of up to two inches. West winds at 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.

Travel could be difficult over Interstate 80 and Highway 189. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may also become slick in spots.

Sponsor

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for East Sweetwater County until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Snow and blowing snow with total snow accumulations of one to three inches possible and winds gusting as high as 55 mph.