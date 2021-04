Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 5, 2021) – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton is reporting potential accumulation for most of Sweetwater County from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

At first, some rainfall is expected that will change into wet snow. Snow accumulations for this area are generally less than one inch. However, up to an inch or more is possible in Pinedale going to Bondurant.