Snowman Stroll call to artists

[PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center are gearing up for the second annual Snowman Stroll.

The project grew out of a discussion on ways locals and visitors can embrace winter more in our community. Last year, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint these snowmen using local inspiration. The original six snowmen will join six new ones this year.

The URA is looking for local artists to paint the six new 48-inch tall snowmen to be added this year. Artists, from the acclaimed to the amateur, are encouraged to apply as well as painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists, and other wildly creative individuals. There will be a $500 stipend for the artists. Applications are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street, or online at downtownrs.com. The application deadline is August 31, 2022.

“We’re aiming to give the community something to look forward to during that time,” said Chad Banks, URA Manager.

The agency bought the snowmen from a woman-owned business in Illinois that specializes in the design and fabrication of fiberglass animal forms. The sculptures will be on display from early January through the end of February. The public will be invited to take the Snowman Stroll while enjoying services and products from their favorite small businesses. Family activities will go along with the Stroll to further engage the community in the project.

This program has been underwritten by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Wyoming Community Foundation, and Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism. The URA is also looking for more sponsors. Interested sponsors may contact the office for more information.