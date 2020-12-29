Snowplow plans for Green River and Rock Springs as harsh winter weather continues

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 29, 2020) – Monday night, some parts of Sweetwater County received nearly five inches of snow accumulation.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, there is a hazardous weather outlook for central and western Wyoming. From Wednesday night to Thursday, there’s a chance for more accumulating snow across the far west.

On Saturday and Sunday, another chance of light snow in the far west mountains and valleys. Windy conditions are anticipated in central Wyoming.

The City of Green River released its plan for making the roadways as safe as possible during these weather conditions.

On Facebook, the city said, “Road conditions are not ideal and our crews continue working hard to clear them. Unless absolutely necessary, please do not travel today. Winter weather conditions, including ice and heavy snow fall, have made hazardous driving conditions on our roadways. This is only an advisory and the roads are not closed.”

The goal of the Green River Snow Operations is to minimize the impact of winter storms on the streets. The plan has several objectives.

They are:

Have snow removal and sanding services available twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week, to be able to respond to storm events and emergencies.

Beginning with priority streets, plow all snow from the travel lanes (to bare pavement if possible), from the center of the roadway to the edge. Every attempt will be made to keep from plowing snow on to the sidewalk.

To control costs, plow, sand and clean up non-emergency events during regular working hours as much as possible.

When time and funds are available, in addition to plowing, crews will remove snow from city streets.

The city has also listed a list of streets that are of priority. These priority streets are to ensure the passage of emergency services vehicles and the majority of the traveling public. They consist of many of the main roads throughout the city. Streets and areas not on the priority list are attended to as soon after the priority streets as possible.

First Priority Streets and Areas:

Uinta Drive

Riverview Drive

Flaming Gorge Way

Astle Avenue

2 nd South

South Monroe Avenue

School Zones

Second Priority Streets and Areas:

West and East Teton Boulevard

Hitching Post Drive

Indian Hills Drive

Shoshone Avenue

Upland Way

Bridger Drive

Colorado Drive

For more information about Green River’s snow removal plan, click here.

The city of Rock Springs has similar plans. They normally field four snowplow trucks that cover nearly 108 miles of streets. The first priority must be the main arterial/collector streets providing access to emergency services, major community centers and schools.

Those roadways include:

Foothill Boulevard

Stagecoach Boulevard

Elk Street

James Drive

Skyline Drive

College Drive

Dewar Drive

Blair Avenue

Walnut Street

For more information about Rock Springs’ snow removal plan, click here.