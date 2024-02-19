Solvay completes coal phase-out at its Green River soda ash plant

Solvay Chemicals, Green River, Wyoming.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

From the entrances of its Green River, Wyoming soda ash plant, and Brussels headquarters, Solvay leaders announced the successful completion of the North American-based facility’s coal phase-out initiative.

The Green River facility produces soda ash and sodium bicarbonate from trona, a naturally occurring mineral. These products are used in numerous applications, including flat glass for building insulation, container glass, detergents, animal feed, food, and flue gas treatment, as well as fast-growing markets for solar panels and lithium carbonate for electric battery vehicles.

“Solvay is determined to undertake its energy transition and reduce its carbon footprint through a number of initiatives, including coal phase-out. From today, we will no longer use coal at Green River. The decision to power this strategic, natural soda ash facility with natural gas enhances Solvay’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability,” said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO.

The Green River plant historically used coal as a primary energy source. Solvay’s global sustainability goals include a commitment to phase out coal for energy production before 2030. By 2025, overall emissions from Green River will have decreased by 20% compared to 2021, despite a 25% increase in production.

Following the acquisition of the plant’s full ownership, Solvay announced plans in November 2022 to resume the construction of a 600-kiloton soda ash capacity expansion. The completion of the new terminal at the port of Vancouver, US, will support this expanded capacity and meet customers’ growing demand for a secure, competitive, decarbonized soda ash supply.

“The capacity expansion remains on track, with production set to begin early next year,” said Philippe Kehren. “On top of the coal phase-out, Green River will soon deploy innovative technology to reduce its emissions further. Solvay is the first company to implement regenerative thermal oxidation to abate greenhouse gas emissions in a trona mine.”

Solvay operates seven soda ash plants worldwide. Beyond Green River, coal is being phased out at two plants located in France and Germany. By the end of 2024, Solvay’s Rheinberg, Germany, site will become the first soda ash plant in the world to be powered primarily with renewable energy. The last two Solvay plants using coal for energy production, located in Spain and Bulgaria, have also begun their journey with a partial introduction of biomass and gas.